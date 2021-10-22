Greater Omaha Packing Company has announced a partnership with Food Bank for the Heartland to routinely donate high-quality beef, providing nutritious protein for residents in Omaha and Western Iowa communities. In September 2021, Greater Omaha donated 2,100 pounds of ground beef, the equivalent of 1,750 meals.

To kick off the efforts, an employee food drive at Greater Omaha Packing is collecting non-perishable food items that pair well with ground beef, such as tomato sauce, boxed meals and pasta. This partnership builds on previous 2021 donations totaling 14,000 pounds, or $50,000, for the Food Bank for the Heartland, the equivalent of 11,650 meals.

“It is an honor to ensure hungry families across the Omaha community and beyond have access to high-quality beef,” said Greater Omaha President and CEO Henry Davis. “Over the last year, the beef we have donated has provided enough meals to feed almost 3 percent of our Omaha community at least once. Greater Omaha employees make a difference each day, and we are excited by the opportunity to partner with Food Bank for the Heartland.”

The Greater Omaha Packing and Food Bank for the Heartland food drive partnership is part of a larger initiative Greater Omaha Packing has established to strengthen the Omaha community and support the company’s employees. The company has boosted tuition assistance for its employees and their dependents, hosted on-site vaccination drives, increased hourly wages, and provided daycare scholarships for employee parents.

“Our employees are truly the reason behind Greater Omaha’s success,” said Mohsine Gdid, vice president of human resources at Greater Omaha. “Many employees have been with us for decades, which we believe is a testament to the unique culture here at Greater Omaha. As a premium beef supplier, we care about one another and our community.”

Food Bank for the Heartland is the largest food bank in Nebraska and Iowa, reaching nearly 600 food pantries, schools, emergency shelters, and nonprofit partners across a 93-county, two-state region.

“We have such a great need for high-quality protein,” said Travis Carlson, Food Bank for the Heartland’s director of marketing and communications. “This ground beef donation from Greater Omaha fills a huge gap for hungry families across the Heartland. With one in six Nebraska and Western Iowa children being food insecure, we are excited to continue partnering with Greater Omaha Packing in the future.”

Greater Omaha Packing will continue donations in the months ahead to support Food Bank for the Heartland.

Source: Greater Omaha Packing Company