2022 Carriers of the Year

Greater Omaha Packing Company recognizes FitzMark-Omaha and Wel Companies of Houston as 2022 Carriers of the Year. The companies were selected for their quality of service, value and relationship with Greater Omaha.

Greater Omaha and its nearly 1,500 employees supply beef to more than 70 countries around the world and all 50 U.S. states, relying extensively on the expertise of their employees and carrier partners to deliver premium quality beef and excellent service. Greater Omaha relies on numerous carriers and values each relationship, but FitzMark-Omaha and Wel Companies rose to the top in 2022.

“The relationship with our carrier base is extremely important to keep our business running,” said Preston Dau, vice president of supply chain at Greater Omaha. “Our carriers are essentially an extension of us. They are the face of our company when delivering to our customers, and our Carrier of the Year program is one way to thank them for the hard work they do every day.”

FitzMark is a nationwide, third-party logistics firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. In its 15 years of operation, it has grown to 350 employees. The Omaha office of FitzMark, previously Manning's Truck Brokerage, has been in business for more than 50 years.

“This is a great honor for the Omaha branch, and all of FitzMark, that comes from striving to continually exceed the expectations of Greater Omaha,” said Chad Ingersoll, FitzMark-Omaha president. “We value the long-lasting relationship, both business and personal, we have built with Greater Omaha Packing and will continually work to serve as their Carrier of the Year every year.”

Since founded by Bruce Tielens in 1975, Wel Companies has grown into a leading carrier with more than 1,000 employees globally. Most of the family business’ operations are handled at its Houston location which employs more than 50 team members.

“At Wel Companies, we pride ourselves in our reputation for customer service and driver respect,” said Brandon Bell, owner and president of Wel Companies of Houston. “Receiving this award from one of our valued customers makes us feel like we are living up to our goals. This award is an honor for our entire team - from our office staff to our trusted drivers - who continue to give the best service possible to Greater Omaha.”

Wel Companies of Houston was recognized as the 2022 Small Carrier of the Year, and FitzMark-Omaha was recognized as the 2022 Large Carrier of the Year. Greater Omaha plans to make Carrier of the Year awards an annual tradition, in addition to its Supplier of the Year awards.

2022 Suppliers of the Year

Greater Omaha Packing Company recognizes Decker Packaging and Adhesive Compounders as its 2022 Suppliers of the Year. The companies were selected for their quality of service, value and relationship with Greater Omaha Packing.

Greater Omaha and its nearly 1,500 team members rely extensively on the expertise of their employees and supplier partners to deliver premium quality beef. Greater Omaha relies on numerous vendors and values each relationship, and in 2022, Decker Packaging and Adhesive Compounders rose to the top.

“The relationship with our strategic vendors is extremely important to keep our business running,” said Preston Dau, vice president of supply chain at Greater Omaha. “Our suppliers are essentially an extension of us. Our Supplier of the Year program is one way to thank them for the hard work they do every day to fulfill our facility’s needs.”

Decker Packaging has provided flexible packaging for meat packing and food processing businesses in Omaha for nearly 70 years, and has had a relationship with Greater Omaha for more than 50 years.

“This award represents our ongoing commitment to become better and better at the products needed by Greater Omaha to fulfill their customers’ needs,” said Mike Decker, vice president of sales and marketing at Decker Packaging. “We have our own standard of excellence, and we believe our customers do as well. We call it the ‘Decker way.’”

The team at Adhesive Compounders has worked with Greater Omaha since 2019 to provide hot melt and water-based adhesives. The employee-owned business brings more than 50 years of technical industry experience to its customers.

“This award is a testament to how diligently both companies work to be the best in our respective industries,” said Ross Holmes, executive vice president of Adhesive Compounders. “We are proud of supplying Greater Omaha with exceptional service and adhesives and appreciate the recognition.”

Adhesive Compounders was recognized as the Small Supplier of the Year, and Decker Packaging was recognized as the Large Supplier of the Year.

Source: Greater Omaha Packing Co.