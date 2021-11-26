Greater Omaha Packing is distributing $15,000 in scholarships to 10 dependents of Greater Omaha employees.

The scholarship program targets high school seniors and graduates who plan to enroll, or are already enrolled, in full-time undergraduate or graduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school. Since the Greater Omaha scholarship program began in 2002, almost $400,000 in scholarships have been distributed to 165 students.

“These students demonstrate the hard work, ambition, and commitment to excellence to which all Greater Omaha employees aspire each day,” says Henry Davis, Greater Omaha CEO. “We are deeply appreciative of our employees and honored to support their families in this way.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Anas Ahamad - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, mechanical engineering; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Koko Oo Abdullah

Gustavo Servin-Maciel - University of Nebraska-Omaha, geography; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Martin Servin

Jasmine Spengler - University of South Florida, criminology and psychology; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Mark Spengler

Jennifer Martinez-Silva - University of Nebraska-Omaha, business; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Rafael Martinez

Jonathan Rodriguez-Rosas - University of Nebraska-Omaha, business; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Marcos Rodriguez

Julius Spengler - Florida State University, statistics; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Mark Spengler

Karen Terrazas - University of Nebraska-Omaha, biology; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Laura Terrazas

Kira Watson - Capitol School of Hairstyling and Esthetics, cosmetology; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Jennifer Watson

Nancy Martinez-Silva - University of Nebraska-Omaha, business; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Rafael Martinez

Vanessa Menjivar - Iowa Western Community College, pre-dental; dependent of Greater Omaha employee Celina Menjivar

“We are thankful for the opportunity to support these students’ education,” Davis says. “Each day, our GOP employees bring their best, committed to producing the highest quality beef to feed the Omaha community and world. Supporting their children’s education is one more opportunity for us to say, ‘Thank you.’”