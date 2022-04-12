K2 Ventures, a Boston-based startup that launched a new snack brand called Brave Good Kind (BGK) in 2021, has announced that its signature Tender Chicken Bites will be distributed at more than 250 Walmart locations starting this April 2022.

First launched online in spring of 2021, Brave Good Kind (BGK) is on a mission to reimagine healthy on-the-go snacking and was developed especially for women and kids. Available in three succulent flavors, BGK Tender Chicken Bites are made with real, nourishing ingredients such as antibiotic-free chicken and spices, and are all-natural, gluten-free, and contain no MSG or added nitrates. They are deliciously tender, easy to eat, and protein-packed, making them more filling than other standard snacks loaded with sugar and carbs.

“We’re ecstatic to introduce Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites to Walmart shoppers,” said Prabal Chaudhri, president and founder of K2 Ventures. “Walmart’s core values of service to customers, respect, integrity and excellence perfectly align with Brave Good Kind’s uplifting vision to responsibly nourish the world with sustained positive energy. Through this partnership, we’re excited to offer a better snacking experience to consumers. From parents yearning for better-for-you, delicious snacks for their children to working professionals who want a filling mid-day snack, and everyone in between, these are perfect bites of positivity that provide clean and sustained energy—without spikes, dips, or crashes.”

Within the Protein-rich Snack category, the dried meat segment has grown 12.9% in the past year, according to a recent TMR survey, and is projected to reach $14.5 billion globally by the end of 2029. Millennial consumers are driving the rise in popularity of protein snacks and expect better from the products they choose to purchase. Millennials make up nearly 20% of the Walmart customer base, according to Query Sprout, and Brave Good Kind is focused on delighting these millennial consumers and their aspirations for tender, leaner, and carbon-light protein snacks.

“After nearly a year of research, we recognized an unmet need for a jerky that is tender and easy to eat, particularly for women who felt left out by the existing brands in the category that skew masculine with tough, beefy and chewy jerkies,” said Chaudhri. “Brave Good Kind was born to address this unmet need. Not only did we create the most tender jerky available, we’re also the only brand that is focused on using chicken which is a leaner and environmentally more sustainable protein than beef.”

BGK Tender Chicken Bites (2.5oz per bag) boast 9-10g protein and just 80 calories per serving. Compared to other snacks, Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bites have 65% less fat than standard potato chips and 30%-40% less sugar than standard granola bars. At Walmart, they will be available in two flavors: Original & Hot Honey and will retail for $6.46 per pouch. Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken and Bars are also available for purchase on Amazon, the Brave Good Kind website, Sprouts Farmers Market, and other regional retailers.

To learn more about Brave Good Kind, visit www.chickenbites.com, or follow Brave Good Kind on Instagram (@bravegoodkind), Facebook (@bravegoodkind), Pinterest (@bravegoodkind), TikTok (@bravegoodkind), and Twitter (@bravegoodkind). For sales inquiries, please contact brian@thek2ventures.com.

Source: K2 Ventures