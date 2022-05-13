The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that Weis Markets’ ready-to-eat (RTE) General Tso Chicken meals may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the store’s finished product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with an allergy to milk are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The RTE General Tso Chicken meals were prepared, labeled and sold in the Deli area at Weis Markets stores between April 13, 2022, and May 11, 2022. The products have sell by dates of April 13, 2022 through May 15, 2022. The following products are subject to this public health alert [view labels]:

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”

Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910.”

These items were sold at Weis Markets’ retail delis in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered when Weis Markets in Sunbury, PA reported that they had been using correctly labeled, USDA inspected and passed chicken products containing milk ingredients but did not update their in-store labels for General Tso Chicken meals to include milk as an ingredient.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS has verified the affected products are no longer available for sale but is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Weis Markets at (866) 999-9347, option 5, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source: USDA-FSIS