White Cane Smoked Salmon LLC of Coeurd-Alene, ID is recalling Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon because it contains undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon has been sold at farmer’s markets Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona. The affected product was last sold on 5/15/2022.

The affected Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon is packaged in vacuum bag, sold frozen, and there is no lot code or best by date on a package. Enclosed is the label of the affected product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing wheat and soy in Teriyaki Sauce, but it was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity and have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Randy Houghton at 208-661-7927, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. GMT or send email to WCSockeye@yahoo.com.



