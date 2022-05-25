The Animal Agriculture Alliance recently hired Abby Kornegay as manager, issues and engagement. Kornegay assumed her new role on May 9. In this role, Kornegay is responsible for shaping the Alliance’s issues management and crisis communications strategy.

Kornegay joins the Alliance team from her previous role as animal care program manager for Butterball, LLC. She managed the organization’s industry-leading animal care and well-being program, directed innovative strategies within their biosecurity program, and worked closely with auditing organizations for both welfare and marketing program audits. Kornegay also brings experience in project management, leadership, and public relations.

Prior to her work at Butterball, LLC, Kornegay held several internships within the animal agriculture community, including working with large animal veterinarians and research farm positions at North Carolina State University.

Kornegay is originally from upstate New York. Her passion for agriculture comes from her family and growing up in the restaurant business where she worked with food and local farmers from an early age, sparking her interest in agriculture. In college, she was a member of Alpha Zeta – Professional Agricultural Fraternity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Abby to the Alliance team as our manager, issues and engagement,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance president and CEO. “Abby is well-versed in issues and crisis management and will serve as a great addition to the organization. Her background in animal welfare and poultry will add to the strengths of the team and allow us to better serve our diverse membership and the animal agriculture community.”

Kornegay holds a B.S. and M.A.S. in animal science from North Carolina State University. She currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In addition to Kornegay joining the Alliance’s small but mighty team, Emily Solis was promoted to manager, communications and content, effective May 1. In this new role, Solis is tasked with shaping the organization’s brand and proactive communications strategy.

“Emily has been an incredible asset to the Alliance team and has helped make our communications efforts, including our social media strategy, Annual Report and Sustainability Impact Report, more professional and effective,” said Thompson-Weeman. “This well-deserved promotion comes in recognition of her commitment to excellence, and I’m excited to see what more she is able to accomplish for animal agriculture in her new role.”

Solis joined the Alliance as communications specialist in 2020. She holds a B.S. in animal science from the University of Maryland and currently resides in east Tennessee.

Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance