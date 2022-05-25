Former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger has won the May 24 Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Minnesota's 1st District.

Ettinger drew 64% of the votes in the race, saying that he drew support not just from Democrats.

“I know at least on a local basis that I received all sorts of support from moderate Republicans and independents who are also ready for a fresh approach in Washington,” Ettinger said. “I intend to go out to the entire district from Luverne to La Crescent and talk to people in their local communities and really kind of try to make that pitch that, ‘Hey, it should be less about party and more about getting things done.’”

The winners of Tuesday's primary will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term, with the winner expecting a bump in his chance to win a full term in November's congressional elections.

Ettinger announced his candidacy in March to replace the late Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died on Feb. 16 from kidney cancer.

Source: MPR








