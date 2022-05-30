The Coesia virtual event, Coesia's first digital event, will provide current and potential clients, stakeholders, and media professionals the opportunity to discover the Group's latest innovations and automation solutions, to delve into the trends impacting crucial market segments and to explore key issues such as sustainability, technical assistance, and digitalization.

The group, specialized in industrial and packaging solutions, has scheduled the event to go live on June 14, 2022 on a streaming platform, designed to allow participants to easily navigate through contents and the speakers. Engineers, technicians, and managers from Coesia will present technological innovations and discuss market trends and global challenges. Furthermore, to allow everyone to enjoy the proposed contents, the event's platform, will be available on-demand until July 13, 2022.

The Coesia Virtual Event will include round table discussions about main trending topics in the sector:

"Challenges & Opportunities in the packaging world" will examine the challenges and opportunities in the world of packaging with Benjamin Punchard, global packaging insights director of Mintel

Jan Tharp, president and CEO of Bumble Bee, will participate in a discussion on the challenges related to the sustainability of packaging and the transition to sustainable practices, which are issues much discussed in both industrial settings and in social and political spheres

Min Ling Chan, senior director of global engineering digital, automation, and packaging for Mondelez, will address issues related to the digital world in the B2B sector, with a focus on the growing importance of employing innovative tools and software to monitor performance and automate the manufacturing processes

During the round table dedicated to customer service, with Lisa Torres, senior director capital procurement of Constellation Brands, Coesia will discuss its customer-centricity and the ability of the group’s teams to provide concrete answers and increasingly customized technological solutions.

