Premier Tech is pleased to announce its participation in the first edition of the new live, web-based event PACK EXPO Connects 2020. Hosted from November 9 to 13, this event represents a unique opportunity to connect with the market through exclusive and interactive content. Visitors will get the chance to interact with our team of dedicated experts through live chats, live product demos and engaging content on innovative bagging and end-of-line packaging.

The proposed content will focus on showcasing part of our automation portfolio, including two live demos. On Wednesday November 11, our demo will explore Customizable Robotic Case Packing: It all starts with your idea. Discover how our team can guide you, from your layout to your first year owning a robotic case packer. The next day, November 12, don’t miss the opportunity to learn how a flexible and reliable 3D Vision depalletizing solution can help you reduce labor costs in an ever-evolving industry through our live demo Depalletizing? A guide to efficiently depal soft or torn bags.

In addition to the interactive platform provided through the PACK EXPO Connects event, Premier Tech will be hosting its own virtual booth with the PT Interactive Exhibit. By doing so, we aim of offering an even more personalized user experience that further explores our innovative solutions for bagging and end-of-line packaging. This virtual showcase will include a complete 3D environment, featuring 15 equipment demos. Visitors will be accompanied live, in real-time, by one of our industry experts to guide them throughout the entire visit. They will also have the opportunity to try out our unique virtual configurator and build their own line live. Among all those who will visit the PT Interactive Exhibit, we will offer 100 reusable VR viewers than can be used to experience our Immersive Virtual Tour, that will be launched during the event. To consult our complete program and add it to your planner, click here