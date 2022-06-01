Graze Craze, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering, and special events, recently opened its first Massachusetts location at 83 Cowls Rd in North Amherst’s Mill District. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group.

Graze Craze specializes in artfully designed, hand-crafted charcuterie boards and boxes featuring customizable food displays that are perfect for grazing—including fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets and more. The unique menu features several grazing options fit for any occasion and lifestyle. Whether it’s a formal affair for veggies lovers or a casual get-together with a meat and cheese, low-carb crew, Graze Craze has something to offer for everyone. Each charcuterie board is beautifully curated by a Grazologist—your very own charcuterie concierge—with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed a party of ten or more.

Jessica Lavallee, owner of Graze Craze’s Amherst location, was seeking a new creative challenge when she discovered the charcuterie franchise. Her passion for cooking and love for the art of entertaining perfectly aligned with Graze Craze’s vision to make every day a special occasion while serving the freshest foods presented in the most beautiful way. With a background in education and strong roots in the community, Lavalee plans to use her Graze Craze to support local events and organizations that celebrate educators and students.

“I am my happiest when I’m making food to entertain and engage with others,” said Lavallee. “I’m so excited to have this creative outlet and provide delicious foods, served beautifully to the community that I have called home for 25 years.”

Graze Craze offers free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront is open for pick-ups from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.