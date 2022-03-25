United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs, is proud to announce United Franchise Group's Chief Operating Officer Brady Lee will now also serve as president of Graze Craze (Graze Craze Franchising, LLC), a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering, and special events.

Charcuterie boards are artfully designed platters that display an array of foods, perfect for grazing—and can include fruits, vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets, and more. The charcuterie business is a $378 million industry that is ripe for growth.

Lee started his career at a Signarama franchise located in Tallahassee before joining the United Franchise Group headquarters team. He has held a number of positions at UFG focused on franchise development in both the U.S. and Australia, including regional manager, vice president of franchise development, and director of sales in the Australia Corporate Headquarters.

"Brady has been an asset to UFG for the past eight years in developing our franchise brands in the U.S. and Australia, and I am confident that in his new role as president, he will bring the same tenacity and passion in positioning Graze Craze for growth and making it a household name," said Ray Titus, CEO of UFG and Graze Craze. "Since we began franchising Graze Craze in the U.S., more than 100 new franchises have signed, which speaks both to the draw of this brand-new charcuterie franchise category and to the power of consumers' demand for healthy and convenient alternatives."

Graze Craze began selling franchises in June 2021 through its affiliation with UFG. The charcuterie business franchise and affiliate stores are already open in Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah, with additional locations opening soon in Massachusetts and Tennessee.

"We have a very special concept, and it was important for us to align with the best in the franchise industry. While there are many mom-and-pop charcuterie board businesses, Graze Craze sets itself apart through our affiliation with United Franchise Group. Graze Craze provides entrepreneurs with the resources, training, and a support team to ensure their business is successful," said Kerry Sylvester, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and founder of the Graze Craze concept. "Charcuterie boards are skyrocketing in popularity, and we are providing a proven business model to those who want to own their own business in this trending category."

Graze Craze delivers the highest quality of food ingredients presented with "Concierge Customer Service," an elevated level of service. Its boxes, platters, and grazing tables meet the individual needs and wants of everyone's personal palette and diet and have earned a reputation for colorful displays of craft meats and cheeses, combined with farm-fresh produce and its own house-made sauces, dips, pickles, and jams.

Source: United Franchise Group



