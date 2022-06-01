Next Meats USA, Inc., a Japanese-based manufacturer of versatile, eco-friendly plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, will begin distribution in August of its first U.S.-produced offering in the new product line: Next Wagyu with Japanese Premium Brisket. Next Wagyu is the company’s first plant-based meat with carbon negative packaging to be produced in California and distributed out of its U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California.

Next Wagyu, Japanese Premium Brisket, Original Style contains non-GMO soy, no artificial flavors, high in protein, low in saturated fat and has no cholesterol. With hints of fresh garlic, onion, soy sauce, and red chili, this versatile meat can be added to noodle dishes, over rice, or simply with some fresh veggies.

The suggested retail price for each 8 oz. package is $8.99. Preorders begin June 1 for 8-oz. seasoned and 2.2-lbs. unseasoned Next Wagyu for restaurants and hotels via Next Meats website with shipping throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Next Meats USA CEO Koki Terui said, “Next Meats’ versatile, plant-based products are a delicious addition to any diet, and we are thrilled to expand this journey in the United States and Canada. With the Next Wagyu line of products now being produced in California, we can bring the quality and craftsmanship known from Japan, with flavors that cater to a North American palette while taking our first steps towards a carbon negative impact with our new packaging.”

Next Meats products are also sold online in the US and Canada at the Next Meats’ webstore as well as www.gtfoitsvegan.com as well as at an ever-growing list of grocery stores throughout Southern California and the Bay Area; Beaverton, OR; Las Vegas, NV; and Austin, TX. The products are also available in the NYC Tri-State area.

Professional chefs are also discovering the versatility of Next Meats. Its products are now served by Michelin-starred Chef Josef Centeno’s Bar Amá, Chef Reina Montenegro, Celebrity Private Chef Supreme Dow, Chef Keizo Shimamoto’s Ramen Shack, Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, J-Spec in New York City, and Tsuchi Café in Toronto.

Source: Next Meats USA, Inc.