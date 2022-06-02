Smokey Bones' latest creation, Bones Bowls, are comfort in a bowl offering a mash-up of six different lunch combinations to please everyone at the table, and for the right price. The Bones Bowls are available for dine-in only Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced at only $7.99. Options include:

The OG Bowl – Mashed potatoes and gravy, boneless wings, fire roasted corn, cheddar-jack cheese, chopped bacon, and green onion.

Unlimited BBQ Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, green onion, and creamy slaw on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, boneless wings in buffalo sauce, and green onion.

Smoked Meatloaf Bowl – Mashed potatoes, smoked meatloaf, red wine demi-glace sauce, fire roasted corn, onion Tanglers, and green onion.

Chipotle Chicken Bowl – Lettuce mix, pulled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, cilantro, crushed tortilla chips, and chipotle-ranch dressing on the side.

Fried Chicken Salad Bowl – Lettuce mix, boneless chicken wings, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, and ranch dressing on the side.

"Our new lunch Bones Bowls not only taste great but are a terrific value for the lunchtime crowd," said CMO Cole Robillard. "For guests who want a taste of some of our heartier and more craveable items at an unbeatable price, the Bones Bowls are an excellent option."

All of the Bones Bowls are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants.

Source: Smokey Bones