Smokey Bones is first to market again, this time with an innovative virtual food hall concept that weaves five of its own brands under one umbrella website called BiteHall.com. The new e-commerce site is taking five brands— Smokey Bones , The Wing Experience , Burger Experience , plus two new virtual brands Bowl Market and Tender Box— and opening up the possibilities for dining options.

BiteHall.com is arriving on the scene to solve the age-old problem and question of "What's for dinner?" To add to the convenience factor, customers can select menu items from any of the concepts, pay for everything in the same check, and have all the food picked up or delivered on the same transaction. BiteHall puts "all the bites in one site."

"We've put everything under one 'digital roof' to make it easier for customers to enjoy what they individually want, while pleasing everyone at once," said James O'Reilly , CEO of Smokey Bones, parent company to all the BiteHall brands. "We know that finding something for everyone is difficult, and from fall-off-the-bone ribs, to wings to classic burgers (and everything in between) families no longer have to disagree on which restaurant to order from and they can still enjoy dinner together at the same time."

To sweeten the deal, guests can use code FREEDELIVERY all month long at BiteHall.com.

Source: Smokey Bones