Smokey Bones' limited-time menu for fall offers a selection of finger foods, meaty entrées, and sweet cocktails and dessert.

The Pulled Pork Fried Pie is served empanada-style and features a flakey dough stuffed with house-smoked pulled pork, deep fried until golden brown, with a Carolina mustard barbecue sauce on the side for $8.99. The Buffalo Chicken Chips includes housemade potato chips topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, blue cheese, tomatoes, celery, green onions, and served with a side of blue cheese dressing for dipping for $15.99

Entrée items include the Meat Master Sandwich, made with a thick slice of Smokey Bones' low and slow smoked meatloaf and topped with bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers, and cheese sauce, and served on a buttery brioche bun with a choice of a side for $14.99. Guests can also select the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs, garlic bread, choice of two sides, and a beer or soft drink for $19.99, or double the meal with the Colossal RibFeast for two, with over four pounds of ribs. The Colossal RibFeast for two features a full rack of meaty, oversized spare ribs, rubbed and smoked in-house, served with choice of four sides, two pieces of garlic toast and two drinks for $39.99.

Source: Smokey Bones