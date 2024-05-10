Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is announcing new seasonal menu items including Bee Sting Chicken Tenders and the Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich, available May 8 through Aug. 4, 2024.

New Bee Sting Chicken Tenders, starting at $12.99: includes crispy, hand-breaded tenders served with a new, sweet-heat honey glaze and a choice of two country sides, as well as hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

New Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich, starting at $11.99: includes a crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken sandwich, drizzled with Cracker Barrel's new sweet-heat honey glaze, pickles, and mayo on a buttermilk bun. This offering is served with seasoned steak fries.

Cracker Barrel Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich. Courtesy of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.





"Cracker Barrel is sweetening the heat this summer with our take on the 'swicy' trend," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications, Julia Perry. "Our new Bee Sting Chicken Tenders and Bee Sting Chicken Sandwich gives taste buds a sweet heat kick from our house-made blend of seven flavors including honey, buffalo and smokey southern seasonings. Other new menu additions invite guests to enjoy craveable, homestyle meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner all summer long."

New York Strip Steak n' Eggs. Courtesy of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.





Cracker Barrel is also adding New York Strip Steak to the menu: a 10-ounce New York strip steak with savory garlic butter sauce, served with a choice of two country sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. This new item also comes in different options, such as the New York Strip Steak n' Eggs, New York Strip Steak n' Chicken Combo and New York Strip Steak n' Shrimp Combo.

Source: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.