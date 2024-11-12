Rich Chicks is launching a new brand, Byrd Delish, for the commercial foodservice market. Until now, Rich Chicks has focused on the K-12 lunch market. The new Byrd Delish is a range of breaded chicken offerings that bring together functional benefits such as increased heat retention, moisture and flavor with consumer-preferred attributes like minimal processing and clean label.

“Byrd Delish is the evolution of a patented process that results in juicier, more flavorful chicken products,” said Michael Schodorf, director of marketing. “We deliver a wide variety of formats with up to 30% less oil absorption and more than 25% less sodium than conventional breaded chicken—without sacrificing taste or texture. Plus, it’s clean-label, so it is free from common allergens like soy, egg and dairy and we eliminate additives like phosphates altogether—attributes that consumers love and look for.”

Portions are consistently sized and fully cooked to maximize food safety and make it easy for staff to manage. The patented moisture-lock technology ensures a juicy sensory experience for consumers, while the oil-blocking technology extends frying oil, lessens waste and allows for shared fryer use. Increased heat retention means a more satisfying consumer experience and ease of product monitoring. A variety of formats and flavor profiles make it easy to customize operator offerings, while culinary-crafted recipes provide ideas to differentiate menus.

Source: Rich Chicks