For AMC's 50 theatres offering Dine-In services that allow guests to be served while they sit and watch their movie, AMC is adding two chicken sandwiches, a new salad and five new artisan 10-inch pizzas that will replace its previous flatbread pizza fare.

The new menu includes:

Artisan Pizzas: AMC's freshly baked 10-inch round pizzas feature a wide variety of topping choices, including cheese, pepperoni, veggie, supreme, and for sweet and spicy fans, a new chicken pizza with gochujang sauce.

Chicken sandwiches: The menu will offer an herb-marinated grilled chicken breast and a hand-breaded chicken breast sandwich, each with all the fixings, nestled on a toasted brioche bun.

Salad: A new salad offering will be added to complement AMC's existing Cobb salad. The new Caesar salad will feature grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing. In addition, guests can order either salad as a wrap with a side of fries.

“Escaping and indulging go hand-in-hand with the ultimate movie-going experience, and we’re serving up some new dishes ... movie goers will thoroughly enjoy,” said Nels Storm, VP, food and beverage product strategy. “With offerings like Chicken Gochujang Pizza ... we’re diversifying our flavor profiles to ensure we’re appealing to the wide range of tastes and appetites our guests bring with them to the movies.”

Source: AMC Theatres