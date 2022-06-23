Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that it is expanding its famous, all-day breakfast menu to offer even more variety and personalization. The new Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast format allows guests to customize their experience just the way they want it. Further diversifying its breakfast offerings, Cracker Barrel is also adding Impossible Sausage Made From Plants to the menu as its first plant-based meat option.

"At Cracker Barrel, our all-day, homestyle breakfast menu is a staple that draws enthusiasm from guests of all ages, so we are always exploring opportunities to improve how our guests experience breakfast," said Sarah Breymaier, director of menu Strategy at Cracker Barrel. "Our new breakfast menu innovations provide a personalized experience with breakfast choices to satisfy every taste bud—whether guests are nostalgic for homestyle food, hungry for a nutritious plant-based option, or have a craving for a sweet treat."

Cracker Barrel's all-day breakfast menu enhancements include a new, premium meat option on the Build Your Own Breakfast menu with Impossible Sausage, a savory sausage patty made from plants. The addition of Impossible Sausage marks Cracker Barrel's first plant-based protein at a time when, more than ever, consumers are seeking plant-based options that are better for them.

In addition to Impossible Sausage, guests can choose from other premium meat options including the new Spicy Chicken Sausage, Fried Sunday Homestyle Chicken, Steak (Country Fried, Hamburger or Sirloin), Ham (Sugar or Country), or Grilled Chicken Tenders.

Source: Cracker Barrel