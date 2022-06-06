al fresco all natural, known for its selection of high-protein and time-saving chicken products, is excited to offer consumers a whole new way to experience their favorite comfort foods and meals with the launch of its Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages. The products will be on shelves at Stop & Shop and gain additional retailer distribution over the summer.

Inspired by iconic chicken dishes, the Tastes Just Like line boasts four varieties of fully-cooked chicken sausages that instantly transport taste buds to a variety of cuisines, giving consumers a convenient meal solution or cooking staple bursting with flavor. Chicken Burrito spices up meal time with a blend of chili seasonings, black beans, and fire-roasted corn, while Nashville Hot Chicken melts together savory flavors of roasted garlic and toasty onion with buttermilk, dry mustard, and a touch of sweet brown sugar. For fans of classic Italian cuisine, the flavors of mozzarella, parmesan and Romano cheeses, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and basil in the Chicken Parm offer a delicious take on this staple dish, and for a take-out favorite at home, the Fried Rice sausage is loaded with whole peas, sweet carrots, green onion, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Each package contains five sausage links, providing consumers with a convenient dinner for the whole family to enjoy.

“With Tastes Just Like, we set out on a mission to provide consumers with an unexpected variety of flavors while prioritizing easy meal preparation for busy lifestyles,” said Matt Monkiewicz, CEO of Kayem Foods, manufacturer of al fresco. “The fully cooked dinner category hasn’t seen innovation in the last 10 years, despite consumers actively looking for alternatives to traditional flavors, so we’re excited to make adding chicken to your diet more convenient and delicious than ever before.”

As a brand that is committed to helping people bring delicious and healthy meals to the table, Tastes Just Like broadens al fresco’s portfolio of tasty, fool-proof chicken meals and solutions. In addition to being jam-packed with flavor, the Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages are antibiotic free, contain no artificial ingredients and feature 100-110 calories and 9-10 grams of protein per serving. With 70% less fat than pork and beef products, the sausage is gluten-free, making it a better-for-you meal solution and great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Source: al fresco all natural