Thermodyne Foodservice Products has announced that Mark Espy has signed on to serve as shipping & receiving coordinator at its headquarters plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to Thermodyne president Tim Tippmann, “Hiring and retaining experienced experts in shipping and receiving, such as Mark, helps ensure we maintain a superior level of customer service while satisfying mounting sales.”

Before joining Thermodyne, Espy most recently held a similar shipping and receiving position at Essex Brownwell. “Mark brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated problem-solving skills in many areas critical to success in this department, including inventory tracking, recordkeeping, and inspection,” says Tippmann.

Thermodyne offers more than 35 different models—ranging from a three-shelf counter-top unit to a unit capable of holding 42 full-size steam table pans—many of which are available for same-day shipment in the United States. Thermodyne also offers extensive design experience and the manufacturing capacity to customize equipment to meet specific customer needs.

For more information about the company or employment opportunities, visit www.tdyne.com.

Source: Thermodyne