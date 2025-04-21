Protein processors work to meet rising demand

The market for meat, poultry and seafood packaging is especially challenging because the packaging formats must meet critical performance and safety criteria, while remaining cost-effective and fulfilling changing sustainability goals and consumer preferences, according to the Freedonia Group.

Due to their ability to extend shelf life, premium high-performance packaging products, such as vacuum skin packaging, sealed trays, and brick packs, will see the strongest gains in the future, despite their higher costs. Freedonia Group research finds that packaging for frozen and fresh formats will see better growth, as opposed to conventional shelf-stable formats, which are lagging somewhat due to consumer preferences.

Shifting meat preferences

Although consumers remain focused on rising prices, the cost of meat actually declined late last year, according to a recent report from NielsenIQ (NIQ). In addition, the market research firm predicts a slowing demand for plant-based meats, since consumers are now interested in trying other meat products, such as lamb from the Middle East and pork from Asia. Pre-cooked meats are also losing ground, says NIQ, as consumers revert to cooking more meals at home. In line with this trend, NIQ research reveals a renewed growth of in-store butcher shops, where customers can have meat cut to their specifications.

The market for processed meats also is growing, according to a March 2025 ResearchandMarkets.com report. It predicts an expansion from $432.5 billion in 2024 to $664.2 billion in sales by 2033, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.88%, due to increasing consumer consumption of products such as sausages, deli meats, and pre-cooked bacon.

Robust poultry market

Meanwhile, the global poultry industry continues to strengthen, according to market research firm RaboResearch. It forecasts growth of 2.5% to 3% in poultry demand in 2025, following a 2.6% decrease in 2024.

In addition, alternative production systems are on the rise. The 2025 University of Maryland Poultry Extension Survey reports 32% of poultry companies are adopting no-antibiotics-ever or antibiotic-free methods, 12% are utilizing no antibiotics important to human medicine, and 8% are operating under organic guidelines.

Furthermore, the same University of Maryland survey states that many poultry growers are looking at automation to enhance efficiency in areas such as feeding management, bird health monitoring, and waste disposal. On the poultry manufacturing side, increased sustainability is a key force, with operations focusing on decreasing water usage and utilizing updated packaging options.

High-protein demand propels seafood sector

In the seafood sector, demand for premium, fresh, and live seafood continues to grow, as demonstrated by the steady increase in average seafood consumption per capita over the past 20 years, according to a recent report from Greenwich Capital Group. Thus, the report predicts the seafood market will grow from $53.6 billion in 2023 to $69.9 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 3%, propelled by factors such as increasing demand for high-protein food products and U.S. consumer health consciousness.

Another key trend, sustainable sourcing, reflects consumers’ growing environmental awareness and is spurring demand for traceable seafood, says Greenwich Capital Group. In addition, innovations in aquaculture, including better farming practices and feeds, are enhancing product quality and consistency.

