PACK EXPO’s annual event PACK gives BACK will be returning to PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23–26; McCormick Place, Chicago) this year. For the first time in its Chicago history, the event will be a musical performance, with headlining band STYX taking center stage at McCormick Place, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Rockwell Automation returns as title sponsor and proceeds will benefit the PMMI Foundation.

Since its inception, PACK gives BACK has become a staple at both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and PACK EXPO International events, with the goal of advancing the future of the packaging and processing industry by providing scholarships to the next generation of professionals.

PACK EXPO International also offers multiple programs and activities aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing and connecting them with professional mentors in the industry. In addition to networking events and student programs, the highlight of PACK EXPO International will be the new, never-before-seen solutions, from thousands of leading suppliers on the show floor, bringing all vertical industries together to generate a cross-pollination of ideas and crossover solutions that can only be discovered in-person.

After touring the show floor, attendees can head to a networking reception then rock out to the legendary band STYX. STYX draws from over four decades of chart hits, singalongs, and deep cuts such as, Renegade, Come Sail Away, Lady, Blue Collar Man, Too Much Time On My Hands, Mr. Roboto, Fooling Yourself, The Grand Illusion, and more. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Tickets include beer, wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and the performance. Attendees can purchase tickets either during the registration process or by logging into their registration record. Purchase nine tickets and the tenth is free.

Proceeds benefit the PMMI Foundation which will give away six $5,000 scholarships; winners will be announced at the event. The PMMI Foundation provides financial support for packaging and processing education throughout the U.S and Canada. Since its inception in 1998, the PMMI Foundation has given more than $2.6 million to strengthen the workforce within the packaging and processing industry.

To learn more and to register, visit

. Registration for the show is $30 until Sept. 30, after which it increases to $130.



Source: PACK EXPO