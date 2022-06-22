The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the appointment of six members to the National Pork Board. Five appointees will serve three-year terms beginning June 2022 and ending June 2025, and one appointee will serve a one-year term from June 2022 through June 2023.

The appointed members are:

Bill Luckey, Columbus, Neb.

Jeremy Burkett, Evansville, Wyo.

Alayne Johnson, Columbia City, Ind.

Chad Groves, Overland Park, Kan.

Jess Campbell, Waynesville, Ohio

Daniel Tubbs, Oakman, Ala. (1-year term)

The National Pork Board is composed of 15 pork producers nominated by the National Pork Producers Delegate Body, which is made up of 155 producer and importer members.

The program was created and is administered under the authority of the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. It became effective September 5, 1986, when the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Order was implemented. Assessments began November 1, 1986.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Pork Board webpage and on the National Pork Board website, pork.org.

Source: USDA