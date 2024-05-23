The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of four members to the National Pork Board. All four appointees will serve three-year terms beginning June 2024 and ending June 2027.

Appointed members:

Pat Bane, Arrowsmith, Ill.

Kevin Rasmussen, Goldfield, Iowa

Jesse Heimer, Taylor, Mo.

Dr. Seth Krantz, Jackson, Tenn.

The National Pork Board is administered under the authority of the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. It became effective Sept. 5, 1986, when the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Order was implemented. Assessments began Nov. 1, 1986.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service National Pork Board web page and on the National Pork Board website, porkcheckoff.org.

Source: USDA's AMS