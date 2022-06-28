Tom Kittle, president of Handtmann, Inc. announced that the company is now representing Velati, the Milan-based premium salami, mortadella, and pepperoni solution provider, in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica.

According to Kittle, “The superiority of specialized Velati technologies and their full line installations help premium processors around the globe produce specialized Italian products with industry-leading old-world quality. We are pleased that we can now expand access to Velati solutions for U.S. processors.”

When speaking of the Handtmann Velati relationship in the U.S., Kittle says: “we share performance-focused cultures that listen to customers, customize installations to meet their very particular needs, and have expert application and service teams committed to the long-term success of our customers.”

Handtmann Maschinenfabrik and Velati authorized the development of local relationships in May. Handtmann Canada is also partnering with Velati.

Source: Handtmann, Inc.