The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached a consent decision against Halal Packing Inc. (Halal Packing), Newton, N.J., on May 25, 2022, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that in 21 transactions between Sept. 18, 2019, and Dec. 30, 2019, Halal Packing purchased 1,910 head of livestock from two sellers for a total purchase price of $371,601, but failed to pay, when due, the full purchase price of the livestock.

Under the consent decision, Halal Packing Inc. has been ordered to cease and desist from failing to pay the purchase price of livestock when due within the time required by the Act. Halal Packing Inc. was also assessed a $9,000 civil penalty. Halal Packing paid the civil penalty in two installments of $4,500 each, on April 22, 2022, and on May 11, 2022.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (303) 375-4291, or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.