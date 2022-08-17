The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) entered into a stipulation agreement with Fairview Sale Barn Inc. (Fairview) of Fairview, Ill., on July 12, 2022, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Fairview waived its rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $2,750.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) revealed that from May 2021 through July 2021, Fairview created false and misleading records in connection with its livestock selling activities.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to assess civil penalties up to $29,616 per violation against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

Source: USDA