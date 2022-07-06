MGP Ingredients, Inc. has named Sean Wirtz to the newly created position of director of business development and integration.

Wirtz joins the company from KPMG LLP, where he most recently served as an advisory director providing strategic accounting advice on technical topics, business acquisitions, financial reporting, capital markets readiness, and support for SEC filings.

“MGP continues to actively seek acquisition and organic growth opportunities that will support and enhance our influence in branded spirits and plant-based proteins,” said David Bratcher, president and chief operating officer. “Sean’s role will be critical to identifying and integrating opportunities that align with our long-term strategic plan while optimizing value for all our stakeholders.”

Wirtz additionally will collaborate with the company’s finance and IT departments to facilitate finance system integration, implementation and improvement following mergers and acquisitions.

At KPMG, Wirtz also served as an audit manager for clients in the manufacturing and consumer food and drink industries.

“As our former audit manager, Sean is intimately familiar with our business, which provides a solid background for his new role. We welcome his experience and expertise,” said Brandon Gall, vice president of finance and CFO.

Wirtz joined KPMG in Kansas City, MO, in 2013 after receiving his Bachelor of Science Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

