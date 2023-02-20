M&M Carnot announces the promotion of Antonio De Lourdes to director of business development and marketing. In his role, De Lourdes will be responsible for strategic business growth, guaranteeing that M&M Carnot is customer-centric as they continue to innovate with natural refrigeration solutions and services. He will be focused on developing key partnerships and collaborations within the markets served, further expanding corporate capabilities. Also, as M&M Carnot continues to experience large growth, De Lourdes will be responsible for developing and executing the marketing and brand strategies of the business.

De Lourdes has over 12 years of experience in industrial refrigeration and has a deep understanding of the market. His background is extensive in new product development, product management and business development and will be instrumental in driving strategic alignment within the organization.

Source: M&M CARNOT