Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz, wings, and signature sauces, has introduced its new summer lineup of Zensible Zalads. The fresh, made-to-order salads have fewer than 600 calories, including a choice of grilled or fried chicken and lite vinaigrette dressing. The new salad options are available system-wide and come in four palate-pleasing versions.

Customers have plenty of options—Zensible House or Cobb Zalad with a choice of hand-breaded fried or marinated grilled chicken. All Zaxby's Zalads are made to order from fresh-cut vegetables and cheddar jack cheese on a bed of mixed greens. The Zensible Cobb Zalad adds a hard-boiled egg to round out a healthy meal. All Zalads are served with a lite vinaigrette dressing made with red wine vinegar, onion, and garlic.

"When it comes to healthy options, consumers are accustomed to compromising between great taste and generous portions. Our new Zensible Zalads are filling and full of flavor, all under 600 calories, including the dressing," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's CMO. "It may sound too good to be true, but we set out to create a healthier option that doesn't cut corners on taste. The result is a new Zalad that's a satisfying meal for under 600 calories."

Brand fans may order the Zensible Zalads online or in the Zaxby's app. Starting at $8.99, Zensible Zalads are available for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

Source: Zaxby's