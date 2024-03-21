Quick-service restaurant Zaxby's is serving up Southern Fried Shrimp as its latest limited-time offer. After over 30 years of working with chicken, featuring seafood on its menu is a first for the Georgia-based brand. The crispy butterflied shrimp are breaded with garlic and onion powder, seasoned with pepper and buttermilk, and fried. The new Southern Fried Shrimp are served with zesty Zaxtail Sauce, a blend of the brand's Zax Sauce and cocktail sauce with notes of horseradish.

"We're taking America's most popular seafood and giving it our own unique spin—the 'ZaxSeas' way, as we call it," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Our new Southern Fried Shrimp delivers the premium quality our Zax fans expect—generously seasoned and fried to crispy golden perfection, paired with the zesty kick of Zaxtail Sauce. It is truly a one-of-a-kind sauce for a one-of-a-kind shrimp ... "

Zaxby's Southern Fried Shrimp come as a meal or as a standalone side paired with Zaxtail Sauce, Zaxby's newest addition to its "saucefolio" of 12 signature sauces.

Zaxby's Southern Fried Shrimp Meal features eight crispy butterflied shrimp, served with Zaxtail Sauce, Texas Toast, Crinkle Fries and a small drink. Customers can also order a side of four Southern Fried Shrimp and Zaxtail Sauce for $3, which can be added to any meal.

To promote the new LTO, Zaxby's is offering a free side of four Southern Fried Shrimp with $5 purchase from March 25 until March 31.

Source: Zaxby's