Cargill launches new plant-based products in China

Cargill announced it is launching a series of plant-based products in China, bringing more quality protein options to the Chinese market. The launch includes products for foodservice and a consumer-facing brand PlantEver. PlantEver is expected to debut in the Chinese market at the end of June and be available online and offline.

“Our plant-based protein products were developed through extensive consumer engagement and research. We combine our knowledge and expertise in R&D and innovation to create some of the best tasting products in the plant-based category,” said Jackson Chan, managing director of Cargill Protein China. “The launch is just the beginning, we look forward to continuing to innovate. Our customers in China can count on a partner with the supply chain, scale and formulation capabilities to deliver the solutions they need.”

Bringing together global expertise and local innovations in China, Cargill’s plant-based protein products help customers deliver the taste and texture consumers desire.

The launch of Cargill’s plant-based PlantEver products for consumers comes on the heels of the launch of a new partnership with KFC to offer plant-based nuggets. KFC recently held a product trial which sold out quickly after its release.

The plant-based KFC nuggets are high-quality products and match the texture and taste of animal protein. The product was available in three stores in three tier-1 cities, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou for three days from April 28 to April 30.

Source: Cargill