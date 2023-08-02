Plantasia Foods is announcing the launch of its Plant-Based Burger, a microwavable, precooked patty that's suitable for anyone looking for a quick and healthy meal on the go. The meal is ready in 60 seconds.

The product was developed by Plantasia Food’s founders, food R&D C-suite veteran Carlos Barroso and expert vegan chef and product developer George Vutetakis. Plantasia Foods is planning the initial launch with a BBQ burger and “chick’n” nuggets to be available in fall 2023.

The Plant-Based Burger is free from soy and gluten. It is made with non-GMO ingredients to provide a healthy and sustainable option for conscious eaters, and it includes 22 grams of protein.

"At Plantasia Foods, we're committed to providing delicious and healthy plant-based options that are accessible and convenient for everyone," said Carlos Barroso, the founder and CEO of Plantasia Foods. "We're thrilled to be launching our Plant-Based Burger and are confident that it will be a hit with those who are looking for a quick, delicious, and complete meal.”

Plantasia Foods' Plant-Based Burger is available in the freezer aisle at select retailers across the country, as well as online at Hungry Root and GTFOitsVegan. For more information about Plantasia Foods, visit their website at www.plantasiafoods.com.

Source: Plantasia Foods