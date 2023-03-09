The ISH Co., a startup with healthy and sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives, is announcing it has entered a strategic, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America. The agreement enables ISH to expand its distribution across the continental U.S. and provide foodservice companies with access to its plant-based seafood products.

ISH currently offers its products in select restaurants and campus dining halls, including Harvard and Amherst. Through Dot Foods' distribution ecosystem, ISH will increase availability of these products, providing foodservice companies nationwide with healthy, sustainable options for customers.

"At ISH, we're on a mission to put plant-based seafood on plates worldwide, empowering people to make choices that are healthier for their body, but also better for our planet," said Christie Fleming, president and chief operating officer at The ISH Co. "By distributing our plant-based seafood products with Dot Foods, we're making strides in that mission and working towards a future where every restaurant and food retailer provides plant-based seafood options. We look forward to integrating new products with Dot Foods as we continue to innovate in the plant-based food industry."

The ISH Co.'s whole system approach fills a large gap in the plant-based market by using healthy, natural and sustainable ingredients to create products that mimic the texture and flavor of seafood products. The company's products offer consumers an opportunity to make dietary choices that decrease carbon emissions without sacrificing taste or nutrition. Looking at shrimp alone, when a foodservice company purchases 360 pounds of Shrimpish instead of shrimp, it is the equivalent of taking 1 car off the road for an entire year. Shrimp is the most popular seafood item in the U.S. and causes four times more greenhouse gas emissions than beef,.

"Today's consumers expect innovative, sustainable products at their fingertips whenever they walk into a food establishment or engage with a food retailer," said Park Plank, director of business development at Dot Foods. "By making The ISH [Co.] products available to our expansive network of foodservice distributors, we're ensuring operators can delight consumers with unique, delicious, and environmentally ... friendly shrimp alternatives. Dot values innovation so much that it is a part of our brand promise, and we're proud to play a role in the ISH journey as it continues to pave the way for innovation in the plant-based food industry and meet the high demand for plant-based seafood options."

This announcement follows The ISH Co.'s $5 million seed funding round in January, which brought total funds raised to nearly $10 million. In addition to expanding the company's distribution network, funds are being used to build upon ISH's robust product portfolio with more than 25 products in development, including crab, lobster and cod alternatives.

To learn more, visit ishfood.com.

Source: The ISH Food Co.