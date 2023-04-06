The ISH Co., a startup with healthy and sustainable plant-based seafood alternatives, is announcing the launch of its new product Salmonish Burgers, a plant-based salmon burger. Following its flagship products Shrimpish and Shrimpish Crumbles, Salmonish Burgers are the third product in the company's portfolio and will be available through a distribution deal with Dot Foods. The ISH Co. announced its partnership with the largest food industry redistributor in North America earlier this month.

Similar to Shrimpish, Salmonish Burgers are made with 100% plant based, vegan ingredients. Each serving provides 14 grams of protein and 300 milligrams of Omega-3 fatty acids. The recipe also includes kelp, an ocean regenerating ingredient that is high in minerals. The prevalence of traditional salmon and burgers came together to inspire the making of Salmonish Burgers as a more convenient and easy-to-prepare product for consumers. The ISH Co.'s team focuses on flavor, texture and sustainability to create products that accurately taste, feel and look like salmon. The end result provides a healthy salmon burger that exceeds consumers' expectations of seafood protein.

"After the successful debut of Shrimpish early last year, The ISH Company is thrilled to continue creating innovative, climate-conscious products during the rise of plant-based meat substitutes," said Christie Fleming, president and chief operating officer at The ISH Co. "The plant-based seafood market is primed for exponential growth and given the popularity of salmon, we have a great opportunity to help consumers make both delicious and more mindful food choices, further amplified with our ability to distribute through Dot Foods now as well."

Traditional salmon is the second most-consumed seafood after shrimp in the United States. The growing demand for salmon worldwide is causing supply-chain and farming constraints, plateauing wild fish stocks and increasing climate change impacts. The ISH Co.'s salmon product is able to provide a clean alternative without harming the delicate marine ecosystem. The carbon footprint from the production and consumption of Salmonish is 5.6 times lower than traditional salmon and 44.9 times lower than beef.

This announcement comes on the heels of The ISH Co.'s $5 million seed funding round in January, led by ACCELR8 with participation from Stray Dog Capital and multiple angel investors. ISH has raised a total of nearly $10 million to date. The funds were primarily used to help the company continue to create more innovative products, allowing for the swift launch of Salmonish Burgers.

The ISH Co.'s Whole System Approach fills a large gap in the plant-based market by using healthy, natural and sustainable ingredients to create products that mimic the texture and flavor of seafood products. The company has a robust product portfolio in development with more than 25 products, including crab, lobster and cod alternatives. Current products are available to consumers through Dot Foods, as well as in various restaurants, colleges and universities across the country. To learn more, visit ishfood.com.

Source: The ISH Food Co.