World Technology Ingredients, Inc. (WTI) has launched "281," a naturally-derived, lemon-based solution that is a safe, healthy, clean-label alternative to replace phosphates.

“We are excited to bring 281 to the market after we dedicated over three years to researching and developing this optimal product,” said Ralf Ludwig, owner and president resident. “281 was developed to revolutionize the food industry, and to further align with our mission of leading functional food ingredient innovation and enhancing the eating experience.”

WTI’s 281 utilizes functional properties inherent to lemon juice concentrate to facilitate moisture retention within meat and poultry systems, while also enhancing natural meat flavors. Backed by food science, laboratory research, and extensive testing, 281 increases yield, reduces purge, enhances tenderness, and improves texture, mouthfeel, and bite. One ingredient, zero phosphates.

Since 1989, WTI has produced ingredients that are simple, clean, and safe, improve the quality and safety of food, produce cleaner labels, and extend shelf life. WTI innovated and developed the naturally derived vinegar antimicrobials category, and currently has four naturally derived solutions, including DV, NatureIn, TenderIn, and Wolf, and three clean-label and conventional solutions, including Ional, Marinal, and Myosol on the market.

The raw ingredients WTI uses in 281 and its other products are processed, handled, packaged, and shipped from a GFSI compliant, BRC-certified, AA Grade facility that exceeds all industry-standard Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP). WTI’s products are used in meat, poultry, seafood, prepared foods, dairy, bakery, plant-based food, pet food, and more. For more information, visit www.wtiinc.com.

Source: World Technology Ingredients