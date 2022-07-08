In celebration of 75 years exploring Alaska, Holland America Line is partnering with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to highlight the line’s leadership and commitment to sustainably sourced local seafood. The first formal partnership of its kind between ASMI, a partnership between the state of Alaska and Alaska’s fishing industry, and a major cruise line will highlight Holland America Line’s use of Alaska seafood exclusively on all six ships serving the Great Land.

ASMI and Holland America Line will bring guests up close to the riches of the Alaska waterways and the stories of the people behind the fish, from fishermen to processors to chefs. Future programming initiatives include recipe development in concert with Holland America Line’s "Culinary Council," in-destination video content, onboard Alaska Seafood trivia, and recipes from council Chef Ethan Stowell.

“For 75 years, we’ve immersed guests’ senses in the wilds of Alaska—from the incredible sights and sounds of its national parks to the unparalleled tastes of its natural products, where of course seafood is king,” Michael Smith, SVP guest experience and product development, Holland America Line. “We’re proud to partner with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute in its quest to further protect and promote the state’s unmatched resource, which accounts for nearly two thirds of the wild seafood available in the U.S.”

According to ASMI, the Alaska seafood industry contributes over $5.7 billion in economic value to Alaska’s economy and more than $15 billion to the U.S. economy. Seafood is also the largest private sector employer in Alaska, adding over 62,000 jobs in 2019. Contributing to the impact across its six ships that sail in Alaska, Holland America Line buys and serves locally sourced Alaska wild and sustainable seafood, including more than 4,000 pounds of wild Alaska fish per cruise.

“ASMI is honored to partner with Holland America Line in Alaska given our shared commitment to sustainable seafood and supporting local Alaska communities,” said Ashley Heimbigner, communications director for ASMI. “We are thrilled that visitors to Alaska will have the opportunity to enjoy and connect with what makes Alaska’s seafood so special while they are here, and are inspired to look for Alaska seafood when they return home.”

The two organizations will inaugurate their partnership on July 5 when Chef Stowell will join Alaska commercial fishers and local leaders in Juneau to demonstrate the depth and breadth of Alaska’s seafood bounty including five species of salmon, several varieties of whitefish, and numerous types of crab and shellfish. The event will be capped by a presentation of seafood cooking techniques led by Stowell.

“I believe it’s best to think local and let the food do the talking,” said Chef Stowell. “Holland America Line has always been supremely focused on the authenticity of their ingredients that tell the tales of the destinations they visit and Alaska [certainly] has many stories to share. I’m thrilled to be a part of this first step in our partnership with ASMI.”

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute