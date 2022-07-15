Superior Livestock Auction and Zoetis are collaborating to offer BLOCKYARD technology to cattle producers, providing a central, consistent digital source of information for every animal. For cattle buyers and sellers, that means an easy way to access and share cattle records in real time.

BLOCKYARD provides access to a digital copy of an animal, so wherever an animal goes, its data can follow. The platform securely transfers and validates cattle records, like management data and genomic predictions, on individual animals or groups via a permission-based system. This helps producers understand the value of animals and securely share accurate production, health and genomic information.

“BLOCKYARD creates a true win-win scenario. Producers selling cattle have a new way to document and socialize the quality of their calves, and prospective buyers have access to key genetic and health information to inform purchase decisions,” says Jason Osterstock, vice president, Precision Animal Health, Zoetis. “It’s like a digital wallet, providing a secure and convenient way to let quality feeder cattle speak for themselves, all tied directly to Superior video auction catalog listings.”

BLOCKYARD allows registered users to:

Share genomic insights to inform price discovery, management, selection and breeding decisions

Communicate genetic merit for feedlot and carcass traits and share related expressed performance

Help increase potential returns when marketing feeder and fed cattle for specific programs

More accurately predict break-even points when buying cattle

Customers of Superior Livestock Auction can benefit from BLOCKYARD by having access to accurate animal insights, showing the value of every enrolled animal. The digital platform can showcase the full investment sellers made into their calves and can help communicate that information to potential buyers. Simultaneously, buyers can have more complete information about sale calves, removing the guesswork and giving them a clear starting point.

“At Superior Livestock, we take great pride in the established relationships we have with our industry partners,” says Danny Jones, president, Superior Livestock Auction. “These relationships are ultimately mutually beneficial for all involved and work together to help our customers provide added value in their cattle. The launch of the Zoetis BLOCKYARD platform is an example of one of these relationships, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

It’s free to register and add cattle into the digital platform. Enroll animals for parentage and breed composition or order individual or group-level genetic predictions for a per-head fee. Data can be automatically synced with management systems like Performance Beef or added manually.

Learn more at welcome.blockyard.com.

Source: Zoetis/Superior Livestock Auction