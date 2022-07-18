Perdue Farms has bolstered its executive leadership team with the appointment of Kevin McAdams as president of Perdue Foods and chief operating officer of Perdue Farms, effective today. He will report to Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms.

“We’re thrilled to have Kevin join Perdue Farms. He brings more than 25 years of experience as a successful and trusted leader in the food and beverage industry with a proven track record of achieving sustainable growth and driving operational excellence,” said Day. “The complexity of today’s food and agriculture industry and our business requires a certain level of commercial and consumer expertise and a depth of knowledge in supply chain management that Kevin brings to our team. This is critical as we navigate in a more challenging climate to improve our competitive performance while upholding our core values.”

McAdams joins Perdue Farms from Jack Links protein snacks, a privately held, family-owned company, where he was president, North America (NA). His previous senior positions include president, Schwan’s Consumer Brands and Pabst Brewing Company. Earlier in his career, he held operating roles with Mizkan, Red Bull North America, The Coca-Cola Company, and Frito-Lay.

“I’m honored to join Perdue Farms and look forward to building on the strong legacy and mission of the company and working closely with our very talented team to position Perdue for our next phase of growth as we consistently delight our valued customers and consumers with premium foods and services,” said McAdams.

McAdams graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Source: Perdue Farms