FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Elevation Burger and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of Elevation Burger in Reagan National Airport. Travelers can now visit the organic burger chain located in Terminal E.

“As we look to continue to grow the Elevation Burger brand, the new Reagan National Airport location is a great high-traffic spot to serve loyal fans and to introduce new guests to what makes us so special, our commitment to sustainably sourced ingredients,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Consumers continue to seek healthier options, and, as a chain where ingredients matter, we are eager to provide travelers with our premium burger experience.”

Since its founding in 2002, Elevation Burger has held an unwavering commitment to sourcing the highest quality ingredients, including USDA-certified organic, 100% grass-fed beef, and fresh-cut fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil. Elevation Burger offers a range of menu items in addition to its signature organic burgers such as hand-scooped real ice cream shakes, organic, cage-free chicken sandwiches, onion rings battered in gluten-free breading, and plant-based protein options.

For more information on Elevation Burger, visit elevationburger.com.

Source: FAT Brands