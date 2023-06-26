The Habit Burger Grill, the California, U.S.-based restaurant company known for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening of their newest international restaurant in Chongqing, the fourth-largest city in China, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The restaurant is located at Terminal 3 in Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

“It is an honor to partner with HMSHost, a global leader in dining with an impressive track record in China. We are excited to open this flagship location at one of China’s busiest airports,” said John Phillips, chief business development officer for The Habit Burger Grill.

David Mackay, regional managing director Asia Pacific for HMSHost International, said, “We are extremely pleased to be developing our first Habit Burger Grill restaurant in the APAC region. We have enjoyed the collaboration between HMSHost and the Habit Burger team as we look to redefine the food and beverage offerings at Chongqing International Airport. We look forward to boosting our presence in the region with the Habit Burger brand and giving travelers the ultimate HMSHost experience: attention.”

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their Charburgers and fresh marinated chicken. The Habit also offers a selection of sides.

“We look forward to serving the community handcrafted, chargrilled food with California-fresh quality and flavor,” said Yang Ming Ong, general manager Asia Pacific for The Habit Burger Grill. “Chongqing is the second city for The Habit Burger Grill in China after Shanghai, and we are actively seeking partners to build and develop in other major cities.”

This restaurant welcomes travelers with an over-a-hundred-seater dining room as well as to-go options. The airport location is suitable for introducing The Habit Burger Grill to a wider audience, increasing awareness of the brand’s handcrafted, California feel-good food with the thousands of travelers passing through daily.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill, instagram.com/habitburgergrill, twitter.com/habitburger, tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill and youtube.com/habittube. Visit online at habitburger.com, or download The Habit Mobile App.

Source: The Habit Burger Grill