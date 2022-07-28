ABB is expanding its FlexPicker Delta robot portfolio with the IRB 365. With five axis and 1.5kg payload, the IRB 365 is both flexible and the fastest in its class for reorienting packaged lightweight products such as cookies, chocolates, peppers, candies, small bottles, and parcels.

Responding to the rise in e-commerce and growing demand for shelf ready packaged goods, the IRB 365 has been developed for applications including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, where production line speed and adaptability are essential.

“The IRB 365 can pick, reorient and place 1kg products at 120 picks per minute,” said Roy Fraser, global product manager for ABB Robotics. “Our customers saw that the growth in online shopping was driving the demand for shelf ready packaged goods, so we developed a new Delta robot that would rise to the challenge. By handling more products per minute, the IRB 365 robot increases productivity, while saving time and energy to make production more efficient.”

From product reorienting, top-loading and secondary packaging, to bottle handling, unscrambling, 3D picking, feeding and parcel sorting, the IRB 365 meets a wide variety of applications. Powered by the OmniCore C30 controller—the smallest Delta robot controller on the market—the system offers best-in-class motion control, built-in digital connectivity, and 1000+ additional software hardware functions ready to meet future demands and requirements.

Through ABB’s PickMaster Twin software, the IRB 365 can be integrated into packaging lines in a matter of hours rather than days, using digital twin technology, which also reduces changeover times from hours to just minutes.

As the latest member of ABB’s portfolio of robots for picking and packing, the IRB 365 can be paired with other robots including the IRB 390 to pick, handle, and pack payloads weighing from a few grams up to 15kg.

Source: ABB Robotics