ABB, a manufacturer of industrial motors and generators as well as other power and automation products, launched the Baldor-Reliance Food Safe SP5+ motor, the world’s first IP69 ultra-premium efficient motor, at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo on Jan. 28.

“ABB’s SP5+ motor redefines efficiency and reliability in the food and beverage industry, empowering facilities to meet sustainability goals while upholding strict sanitation standards,” said Brandon Canclini, global product manager, ABB.

All SP5+ motors feature an energy-efficient design that leverages rotor technology to reduce energy consumption and optimize performance. Meeting or exceeding IE5 efficiency standards, SP5+ offers significant cost savings and sustainability gains when paired with a required variable speed drive.

Built for food and beverage applications, the motor’s IP69-rated stainless steel construction is engineered to endure high-pressure washdowns, steam cleaning and exposure to dust. Fully compliant with NSF and Meat Institute hygiene standards, it’s ideal for facilities requiring rigorous sanitation practices.







Baldor-Reliance Food Safe SP5+ motor. Courtesy of ABB

Reliability is central to the SP5+ design. Advanced bearing protection minimizes wear from electrical discharges while two-barrier mechanical shaft seals, plugged drain holes and hardened epoxy resin encapsulation protect against water ingress and corrosion. These features extend the motor’s lifespan and reduce maintenance needs.

Based on ABB’s Baldor-Reliance motor platform, the SP5+ offers modularity and flexibility for easy upgrades, retrofits and compatibility with future equipment designs. Available in multiple power configurations and voltage options, it is suitable for a wide range of global markets.

Installation is simplified with a rotatable conduit box, making it easier to integrate into challenging layouts. The motor also features a laser-marked IP69 nameplate, ensuring durability and readability throughout its lifecycle.

SP5+ is supported by ABB’s comprehensive global service network, ensuring long-term reliability and performance for end users.

Source: ABB