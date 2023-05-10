Side Project Jerky will be exhibiting at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, happening at the Javits Center in New York City from June 25th to the 27th. The artisan producer of meat snacks created by celebrity chefs and its food-obsessed founder will be attending the event for the first time as part of this year’s (included) cohort, a membership collective for BIPOC founders and creators in the CPG space. They will be introducing their newest jerky flavor, Cheesesteak, an on-the-go homage to the iconic Philadelphia sandwich.

“Look near and far and you won’t find another Cheesesteak jerky,” said Founder Marcos Espinoza. “We needed to change that. Not just for me, but for the rest of the world. I’m pretty sure that a portable version of a Cheesesteak is a dream that everybody has.”

In addition to Cheesesteak flavor jerky, Side Project Jerky will be sampling the rest of its roster, a diverse body of flavors inspired by Ethiopia (Berbere), Vietnam (Pho), and New Mexico (Hatch Green Chile). Show attendees can try them all at Booth #1336A.

Source: Side Project Jerky