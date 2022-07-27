NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology named Giuseppe, announced the launch of NotBurger at retailers across the nation. Consumers no longer have to search for a plant-based burger option that tastes just like meat, as NotBurger is now stocking the freezer aisles at Whole Foods with distribution at Sprouts Farmers Market coming at the end of August.

Just in time for summer BBQs, NotBurger features a combination of plants like peas, bamboo, spinach, chia, and cocoa powder. Like all NotCo products, the recipe for NotBurger was created by Giuseppe, alongside NotCo’s team of AI Chefs and R&D experts producing plant-based foods: allowing them to taste, feel, and function just like animal-based foods. Whether a meat lover or plant-based eater, the incredible flavors that NotBurger offers attracts the masses and is the best tasting option for consumers to enjoy.

“We believe we must completely change the food system, and to do so we need to create amazingly delicious products that don’t require consumers to compromise or make sacrifices,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and co-founder of NotCo. “We’re now bringing our NotBurger to the U.S. after achieving 5% of market share of the total burger market in Latin America in just two years of sales. We are also receiving tremendous feedback following the initial launch at select Giant locations earlier this year. Once you taste it, you’ll truly believe in the power a great-tasting product has in consumer adoption. Our consumers in the U.S. have been asking, and we’re beyond excited to finally welcome NotBurger into our U.S. portfolio of NotCo products.”

NotBurger first launched in Chile in 2020 at Burger King, where a 3-month forecast sold out in three weeks, achieving 4x the sales target. In conventional retail channels, NotBurger holds over 5% of the market share for the total burger category. With this success, NotBurger has continued to expand throughout Latin America, and now, North America.

NotCo's portfolio of plant-based foods includes NotMilk, NotBurger, NotMeat, NotIceCream, and NotMayo. The capabilities Giuseppe offers recently led to the announcement of a joint venture with Kraft Heinz, to accelerate AI-driven plant-based innovation globally.

NotBurger is available in the frozen section of regional retailers in addition to Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market and is sold in 4-oz. single packs and 16-oz. four pack units. For NotCo sales inquiries, please contact Steve@thenotcompany.com.

Source: NotCo