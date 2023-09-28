NotCo, the fast-growing food-tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented AI technology named Giuseppe, is announcing the launch of NotChicken Dino Nuggets. These crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside dinosaur-shaped, plant-based nuggets will be available at Meijer stores throughout the Midwest and online through Thrive Market at the end of October, with additional retailers to follow.

NotCo’s NotChicken Dino Nuggets feature a combination of ingredients including fava beans, bamboo and peach powder to deliver a crispy, plant-based chicken. Like all NotCo products, the innovative recipe for NotChicken Dino Nuggets was created by Giuseppe, alongside NotCo’s team of AI chefs and R&D experts producing plant-based foods with notable accuracy — allowing them to taste, feel and function just like animal-based foods.

“At NotCo, we’re reinventing the foods we love to eat,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and founder of NotCo. “NotChicken Dino Nuggets are a testament of our dedication to continued, exciting plant-based innovation that won’t ever require you to compromise on taste. We’re thrilled [to] continue expansion of the NotChicken line with our plant-based take on this nostalgic classic.”

NotChicken Dino Nuggets join NotCo’s robust portfolio of NotChicken products. Since the first NotChicken launch in the U.S. less than 12 months ago, the food-tech company has built a line of plant-based chicken products available across the country, including NotChicken Patties, NotChicken Tenders and NotChicken Nuggets. Fast-forward to today, NotChicken products can be found in 2,480 stores spanning across the country. NotChicken Patties can be found in the frozen aisle of Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, with forthcoming launches slated for Giant Carlisle and Meijer in October and Whole Foods Market in November. Meanwhile, NotChicken Tenders are currently on shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market and will be arriving at Meijer stores by the end of October, while NotChicken Nuggets are set to hit Albertsons stores in early October and Meijer shelves in late October.

NotChicken Dino Nuggets offer 8 grams of protein, 62% less saturated fat than traditional nuggets, and are vegan, non-GMO, and cholesterol-free. They are sold in 8-ounce packs with an SRP of $5.99. For NotCo sales inquiries, contact customerservice@thenotcompany.com.

Source: NotCo