NotCo, the fast-growing food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology (named Giuseppe) that creates plant-based options that taste, feel, cook, and function just like their animal-based counterparts, has announced the debut of NotChicken™ to the Latin American market. A finishing touch to the year, the expansion into the booming plant-based chicken subcategory includes four juicy SKUs: NotChickenNuggets™, NotChickenBurger™, NotChickenBurgerCrispy™, and NotChickenFillet™.

Plant-based chicken is one of the hottest, high-growth categories in the space, rising at 18 percent in the last year, according to SPINS. Ushering in a new golden era of chicken, NotCo’s new NotChicken™ line will be available in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in December 2021, in more than 980 retail partners including Cencosud, Carrefour, and Pão de Açúcar. In addition to launching in retail, NotCo will be announcing several restaurant partnerships within the next few months within its current geographic footprint. The brand also has plans to introduce NotChicken™ in the U.S. and Canada in the future.

“What we have achieved in terms of superior taste and texture is a true reflection of the impact we can make if we believe that things can be done better,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and co-founder of NotCo. “None of this could be done without the help of Giuseppe, our patented AI that is transforming plant-based innovation. NotChicken™ is just the latest in what we have planned as we celebrate the beginning of a new golden era for chicken. It’s an exciting time for us as it is the first time we are launching into a new alt-protein category in three countries at the same time, but you can expect to see more very soon. We’re excited to share this with the world and be one step closer to changing the food system for the better.”

Peas, chickpeas, bamboo, and peaches are some of the unique ingredients Giuseppe, NotCo's first-of-its-kind patented technology, identified together with NotCo's R&D team and chefs to replicate and improve upon the taste and texture of chicken. What they created goes even further with a golden, delicious, and crispy breading and a moist, juicy texture inside, making NotChicken™ unparalleled in terms of taste and mouthfeel. The new lineup scored off the charts in both categories during initial taste tests.

"When I first tried it, it was hard to believe I was enjoying the crunchiness, juiciness, and flavor of a chicken made from fruits and vegetables. NotCo has found a way to produce a product with plants that improves upon many versions of actual chicken," says Danny Meyer, the Shake Shack founder, QSR trailblazer, and investor of the company through Enlightened Hospitality Investments, after trying the first prototypes of NotChicken™.

NotCo's journey to conquer palates worldwide kicked-off earlier this month at the best-selling chicken burger restaurant in Chile, “Chicken Love You,” where NotChickenBurger™ sold out in less than a day. The brand fast-tracked launching the full line of NotChicken™ products due to the overwhelming demand. NotChicken’s™ bright and vibrant packaging is unique in the plant-based chicken space, and was designed to stand out on shelf and attract new consumers to the category.

NotChicken™ also addresses sustainability issues surrounding traditional poultry production. Choosing NotChicken™ over its animal counterpart saves 86 percent of water use and 73 percent of CO 2 emissions that are used in the production process of poultry products, generating a positive impact for the planet, according to an internal audit by NotCo.

NotChicken™ Golden Era of Chicken is also the first campaign created by NotAgency, the in-house agency from NotCo led by Kiko Borger, in partnership with Modernista Filmes in Brazil. The campaign will air across Latin America in social media, digital and point of sale.

2021 proved to be a powerhouse year for NotCo, which included adding more than 20 items to its portfolio in Latin America, launching in four new countries - Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Peru - and expanding into more than 3,400 stores throughout the U.S. The company’s series-D round led by Tiger Global and influential investors like Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer's Team 8 have recently elevated NotCo to unicorn status, valued at $1.5 billion dollars. The funds have helped accelerate its technological superiority and expansion efforts in the U.S. and other geographies. To learn more about NotCo, visit www.notco.com.

Source: NotCo