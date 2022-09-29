NotCo, the food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented A.I. technology named Giuseppe , continues to expand its portfolio of plant-based meat options with the much anticipated debut of NotChicken Patties and Nuggets in the U.S. The introductions will take place at Natural Products Expo East 2022 booth #2735.

In addition to being among the first to snack on NotChicken Nuggets, attendees will have the opportunity to try other products in the NotCo U.S. portfolio. The brand will be sampling its signature plant-based take on a traditional, greasy, juicy burger, NotBurger on a brioche bun with the works—tomato, lettuce, and pickles.

Both NotChicken Patties and NotChicken Nuggets’s recipes were developed using NotCo’s new set of patents, which allow the company to develop scents and aromas that conjure human emotions and memories tied to animal-based products. The patents were granted based on Giuseppe’s new capability to detect plant-based essences and transform them into a beloved, desired scent. Using this new technology, NotCo identified an unexpected combination of ingredients, including fava beans, bamboo, and peaches to deliver acrispy, plant-based chicken. In a consumer taste test study, NotChicken was rated significantly higher compared to other plant-based competitors, with an overall liking close to traditional chicken tenders. First launched in Latin America in 2021, NotChicken has since become a popular product in the brand’s portfolio.

NotCo’s advancements have already caught the attention of other players in the food space. Earlier this year, NotCo announced a joint venture with The Kraft Heinz Company to accelerate the portfolio of plant-based food innovation on a global level. The joint venture, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, will develop plant-based versions of co-branded products.

“At NotCo, our mission is to remove animals from food production for a more sustainable world, without compromising on taste or function,” said Matias Muchnick, CEO and co-founder of NotCo. “We recently received new patents that further strengthen the experience of plant-based options, and will soon be able to match nostalgic aromas with certain emotions that will allow us to open up a new avenue for people to not only choose plant-based but continue making the switch to a more sustainable future with zero sacrifices.”

NotChicken Patties will be available in the frozen section of Sprouts Farmers Market nationally this year, with regional retailers to be named next year. They will be sold in 3-oz. four-pack units with an SRP of $7.99. NotChicken Nuggets will hit store shelves in Q1 2023 with details to follow. For NotCo sales inquiries, contact Matt.Merson@thenotcompany.com.

Source: NotCo